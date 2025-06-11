Track 2024 UFL QB depth charts, draft picks and free agent signings with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season, and you can find a 2025 edition soon.

Snap counts, games and starts are updated weekly during the season.

Under player names show (from left) 2024 games, starts (coming soon) and snaps via Pro Football Focus, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.

2024 UFL QB Depth Charts

UFL Quarterback Notebook

Arlington Renegades

Stats

Luis Perez

NFL | 10-0-582

UNRATED | CA | 2018 (UDFA)

Southwestern (CA) ➡ East Texas A&M

Holton Ahlers

NFL | 2-0-2

⭐⭐⭐ | NC | 2023 (UDFA)

East Carolina

Lindsey Scott

NFL | 8-0-42

⭐⭐⭐ | LA | 2023 (UDFA)

East Mississippi ➡ Missouri ➡ Nicholls State ➡ Incarnate Word

Birmingham Stallions