2024 UFL QB Depth Charts, Draft Picks & Free Agent Signings
UFL Quarterback Room Notebook
Track 2024 UFL QB depth charts, draft picks and free agent signings with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season, and you can find a 2025 edition soon.
Snap counts, games and starts are updated weekly during the season.
Under player names show (from left) 2024 games, starts (coming soon) and snaps via Pro Football Focus, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.
2024 UFL QB Depth Charts
UFL Quarterback Notebook
Arlington Renegades
Luis Perez
NFL | 10-0-582
UNRATED | CA | 2018 (UDFA)
Southwestern (CA) ➡ East Texas A&M
Holton Ahlers
NFL | 2-0-2
⭐⭐⭐ | NC | 2023 (UDFA)
East Carolina
Lindsey Scott
NFL | 8-0-42
⭐⭐⭐ | LA | 2023 (UDFA)
East Mississippi ➡ Missouri ➡ Nicholls State ➡ Incarnate Word
Birmingham Stallions
