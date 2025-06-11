Track 2025 UFL QB depth charts, draft picks and free agent signings with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season.

Snap counts, games and starts are updated weekly during the season.

Under player names show (from left) 2025 games, starts and snaps via Pro Football Focus (coming soon), highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.

UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent

2025 UFL QB Depth Charts

UFL Quarterback Notebook

Arlington Renegades

Stats

Luis Perez

NFL | X-X-X

UNRATED | CA | 2018 (UDFA)

Southwestern (CA) ➡ East Texas A&M

Jan. 27, 2025 - Signed after being waived by the Los Angeles Chargers in August.

Holton Ahlers

NFL | X-X-X

⭐⭐⭐ | NC | 2023 (UDFA)

East Carolina

Sept. 27, 2024 - Re-signed with Arlington.

Luke Lehnen

NFL | X-X-X

UNRATED | IL | 2025 (UDFA)

North Central (IL)

Jan. 16, 2025 - Signed after playing college football at North Central (IL) in 2024.

Birmingham Stallions