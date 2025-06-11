2025 UFL QB Depth Charts, Draft Picks & Free Agent Signings
UFL Quarterback Room Notebook
Track 2025 UFL QB depth charts, draft picks and free agent signings with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season.
Snap counts, games and starts are updated weekly during the season.
Under player names show (from left) 2025 games, starts and snaps via Pro Football Focus (coming soon), highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.
UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent
2025 UFL QB Depth Charts
Arlington Renegades
Luis Perez
NFL | X-X-X
UNRATED | CA | 2018 (UDFA)
Southwestern (CA) ➡ East Texas A&M
Jan. 27, 2025 - Signed after being waived by the Los Angeles Chargers in August.
Holton Ahlers
NFL | X-X-X
⭐⭐⭐ | NC | 2023 (UDFA)
East Carolina
Sept. 27, 2024 - Re-signed with Arlington.
Luke Lehnen
NFL | X-X-X
UNRATED | IL | 2025 (UDFA)
North Central (IL)
Jan. 16, 2025 - Signed after playing college football at North Central (IL) in 2024.
Birmingham Stallions
