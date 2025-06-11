Track 2024 NFL QB depth charts, draft picks, free agent signings and contract years with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season, and you can find a 2025 edition here.

Check out the quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

Snap counts, games and starts are updated weekly during the season.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Under player names show (from left) contract year, 2024 games, starts (coming soon) and snaps via Pro Football Focus, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.

UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent

UFA - Unrestricted Free Agent

RFA - Restricted Free Agent

ERFA - Exclusive Rights Free Agent

2024 NFL QB Depth Charts

NFL Quarterback Notebook

Arizona Cardinals

Stats

Kyler Murray

2029 UFA | 17-0-1059

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | 2019 (1-19)

Texas A&M ➡ Oklahoma

Clayton Tune

2027 UFA | 6-0-31

⭐⭐⭐ | TX | 2023 (5-139)

Houston

Atlanta Falcons

Stats