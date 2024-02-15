The FCS Quarterback Depth Charts & Injury Report is updated daily on the site leading into next week’s edition.

Photo courtesy of GoEags.com

Offseason depth charts are projections for who will crack the two-deep in 2024. These will never be perfect without a regulated system in college football, but I put in the time and research to make sure this is the most accurate resource for QB injury and depth chart news on the internet.

The in-season editions reflect what teams release if they decide to post one at all.

Notes on in-season injury designations:

Questionable — Player suffered an injury in the previous game or has yet to return from injury.

Probable — Player suffered an injury but played and looked reasonably healthy in the previous game.

Out — Player is out indefinitely or will miss the rest of the season.

Notes on eligibility:

Players may play up to 4 games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available.

2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.

Years of eligibility shows years left heading into the 2024 season.

*Indicates redshirt is still available to use.

The top two quarterback options are in bold. The rest are sorted by years of eligibility remaining, followed by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Maverick McIvor

1 | 2019 ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Quayde Hawkins

2 | 2021 ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Trevor Baker

2 | 2021 | TX

Riggs McDonald

2 | 2020 | TX

Hut Graham

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Carson Haggard

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

DeAngelo Ponder

4 | 2023 | TX

Aveon Smith

2 | 2020 ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Xavier Lankford

1* | 2020 | AL

Cornelious Brown IV

2 | 2019 ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Dontrell Jackson Jr.

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Ashley Tucker Jr.

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Cory Chavis

4 | 2023 ⭐⭐ | MI

Jamar Graham

*4 | 2024 ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Andrew Body

2 | 2021 | TX

Dematrius Davis

2 | 2021 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

AJ Wallace

4 | 2023 | AL

Zach Sims

*4 | 2024 ⭐⭐⭐ | AL