In Today’s Edition, you’ll get an updated look at the latest updates in every FCS quarterback room. In tomorrow’s post, you’ll get a deep dive into QB recruiting coverage.

A new FCS QB Depth Charts & Injury Reports post is sent to subscribers every week. Information comes from a variety of team sources, press conferences and lots of reading. This will never be perfect especially with limited FCS news coverage, but I put in the time and research to make sure this is the most accurate resource for quarterback room news on the internet.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a look at the current and future quarterback rooms of every FCS program.

The Gunslinger Buzz gives subscribers inside access to college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news. You’ll get everything sent to your inbox with one subscription.

Photo courtesy of GoEags.com

Check out the website!

In addition to the newsletter, you won’t find more accurate recruiting, transfer portal and Juco QB trackers on the internet. The Master Calendar makes the in-season and offseason schedule easier to follow with upcoming QB visits and commitments. The FBS and FCS depth charts & injury reports are updated daily during the season.

The following players were added or removed from their current or future QB room since last week’s update.

Added

BRWN 🏈 Will Currid

BRWN 🏈 Nolan Lazor

CAMP 🏈 Jed West

CHAT 🏈 Battle Alberson

DUQ 🏈 Ethan Marker

FAMU 🏈 Traven Green

FAMU 🏈 David Jordan

FOR 🏈 Rocco Grillo

FOR 🏈 Thomas Rosso

HAMP 🏈 Khaioz Watford

MACK 🏈 Cole Meehan

MACK 🏈 Ben Scalzi

MONM 🏈 Robbie Carcich

MURR 🏈 Conlee Crossno

MURR 🏈 Jameson Holcomb

MURR 🏈 Jayden Johannsen

NCAT 🏈 Jaemyn Smith

NORF 🏈 Jalen Daniels

NORF 🏈 Parker Lancaster

SAM 🏈 James McGinn

SAM 🏈 Ryan Oliver

STET 🏈 Kael Alexander

STET 🏈 Trip Maxwell

STET 🏈 Gavin Rupp

TXSO 🏈 Cornelius Banks

TXSO 🏈 Kenneth “KJ” Cooper

UNA 🏈 Kesean Pryor

UNA 🏈 Dawson Simmons

UNCO 🏈 Jake Bianchi

UNCO 🏈 Jonah Chong

UNCO 🏈 Kia’i Keone

UNH 🏈 Tommy McLeish

VALPO 🏈 Hayes Gibson

W&M 🏈 Derrick Gurley

Removed

ACU 🏈 Hut Graham

ACU 🏈 Riggs McDonald

ACU 🏈 DeAngelo Ponder

CAMP 🏈 Adam McIntosh

CHSO 🏈 Brandon Musch

COR 🏈 Jimmy Taylor

CP 🏈 Colby White

DAV 🏈 Andrew Frazier

DAY 🏈 Nolan McCullough

EKU 🏈 Cole Carpenter

ETSU 🏈 Cole Doyle

ETSU 🏈 Jon Hunt

FUR 🏈 David Renard

LAM 🏈 Kendric Malone

MURR 🏈 Brice Koontz

MURR 🏈 Baxter Wright

NORF 🏈 DeVon Tott

SDAK 🏈 Todd Drummond

STET 🏈 Jacob Cashion

STONE 🏈 Matt Arvanitis

STONE 🏈 Cole Clarke

STONE 🏈 Jackson Zalinsky

STONE 🏈 Andrew Janik

TAMUC 🏈 Jahrik Jones

UCD 🏈 Michael Ingrassia

UNA 🏈 Leo Glover

Eligibility Notes

Players may play up to 4 games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available.

2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.

Ivy League and Patriot League teams do not allow redshirting.

*Indicates redshirt is still available to use.

**Indicates player is serving an LDS mission.

Injury Designation Notes

Probable — Player suffered an injury but finished the most recent game and looked reasonably healthy.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury in the previous game and did not return OR has yet to return from an injury that forced him to miss the most recent game.

Out — Player is out indefinitely or will miss the rest of the season.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one.

Missouri Valley Football

Illinois State Redbirds

2024 STATS

Tommy Rittenhouse | 2 |

Jake Rubley | 2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐

July 16, 2024 - This is the depth chart order, a team source told me.

Jimmy Makuh | 3 |

Beckham Pellant | 4* |

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)

Indiana State Sycamores

2024 STATS

Elijah Owens | 4 |

Anthony Garzolini | 3 |

July 16, 2024 - This is the depth chart order, a team source told me.

Dane Andrews | 2 |

Keegan Patterson | 3 |

Brock Riddle | 4* |

Brady Wilson (2025)

Missouri State Bears (FBS in 2025)

2024 STATS

Jacob Clark | 1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Brock Bagozzi | 1* |

July 17, 2024 - This is the depth chart order, a team source told me.

Cole Feuerbacher | 4 |

Elijah Leonard | 4* | ⭐⭐

Deuce Bailey (2025)