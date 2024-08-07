2024 FCS QB Room Report 🏈 Depth Chart, Injury & Commitment News
The following players were added or removed from their current or future QB room since last week’s update.
Added
BRWN 🏈 Will Currid
BRWN 🏈 Nolan Lazor
CAMP 🏈 Jed West
CHAT 🏈 Battle Alberson
DUQ 🏈 Ethan Marker
FAMU 🏈 Traven Green
FAMU 🏈 David Jordan
FOR 🏈 Rocco Grillo
FOR 🏈 Thomas Rosso
HAMP 🏈 Khaioz Watford
MACK 🏈 Cole Meehan
MACK 🏈 Ben Scalzi
MONM 🏈 Robbie Carcich
MURR 🏈 Conlee Crossno
MURR 🏈 Jameson Holcomb
MURR 🏈 Jayden Johannsen
NCAT 🏈 Jaemyn Smith
NORF 🏈 Jalen Daniels
NORF 🏈 Parker Lancaster
SAM 🏈 James McGinn
SAM 🏈 Ryan Oliver
STET 🏈 Kael Alexander
STET 🏈 Trip Maxwell
STET 🏈 Gavin Rupp
TXSO 🏈 Cornelius Banks
TXSO 🏈 Kenneth “KJ” Cooper
UNA 🏈 Kesean Pryor
UNA 🏈 Dawson Simmons
UNCO 🏈 Jake Bianchi
UNCO 🏈 Jonah Chong
UNCO 🏈 Kia’i Keone
UNH 🏈 Tommy McLeish
VALPO 🏈 Hayes Gibson
W&M 🏈 Derrick Gurley
Removed
ACU 🏈 Hut Graham
ACU 🏈 Riggs McDonald
ACU 🏈 DeAngelo Ponder
CAMP 🏈 Adam McIntosh
CHSO 🏈 Brandon Musch
COR 🏈 Jimmy Taylor
CP 🏈 Colby White
DAV 🏈 Andrew Frazier
DAY 🏈 Nolan McCullough
EKU 🏈 Cole Carpenter
ETSU 🏈 Cole Doyle
ETSU 🏈 Jon Hunt
FUR 🏈 David Renard
LAM 🏈 Kendric Malone
MURR 🏈 Brice Koontz
MURR 🏈 Baxter Wright
NORF 🏈 DeVon Tott
SDAK 🏈 Todd Drummond
STET 🏈 Jacob Cashion
STONE 🏈 Matt Arvanitis
STONE 🏈 Cole Clarke
STONE 🏈 Jackson Zalinsky
STONE 🏈 Andrew Janik
TAMUC 🏈 Jahrik Jones
UCD 🏈 Michael Ingrassia
UNA 🏈 Leo Glover
Eligibility Notes
Players may play up to 4 games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available.
2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.
Ivy League and Patriot League teams do not allow redshirting.
*Indicates redshirt is still available to use.
**Indicates player is serving an LDS mission.
Injury Designation Notes
Probable — Player suffered an injury but finished the most recent game and looked reasonably healthy.
Questionable — Player suffered an injury in the previous game and did not return OR has yet to return from an injury that forced him to miss the most recent game.
Out — Player is out indefinitely or will miss the rest of the season.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one.
Missouri Valley Football
Illinois State Redbirds
2024 STATS
Tommy Rittenhouse | 2 |
Jake Rubley | 2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐
July 16, 2024 - This is the depth chart order, a team source told me.
Jimmy Makuh | 3 |
Beckham Pellant | 4* |
Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)
Indiana State Sycamores
2024 STATS
Elijah Owens | 4 |
Anthony Garzolini | 3 |
July 16, 2024 - This is the depth chart order, a team source told me.
Dane Andrews | 2 |
Keegan Patterson | 3 |
Brock Riddle | 4* |
Brady Wilson (2025)
Missouri State Bears (FBS in 2025)
2024 STATS
Jacob Clark | 1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Brock Bagozzi | 1* |
July 17, 2024 - This is the depth chart order, a team source told me.
Cole Feuerbacher | 4 |
Elijah Leonard | 4* | ⭐⭐
Deuce Bailey (2025)
