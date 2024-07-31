In Today’s Edition, you’ll get an updated look at the QB depth charts for every FCS quarterback room as training camps get started around the country.

Eligibility Notes

Players may play up to 4 games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available.

2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.

*Indicates redshirt is still available to use.

**Indicates player is serving an LDS mission.

Injury Designation Notes

Probable — Player suffered an injury but finished the most recent game and looked reasonably healthy.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury in the previous game and did not return OR has yet to return from an injury that forced him to miss the most recent game.

Out — Player is out indefinitely or will miss the rest of the season.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one.

Missouri Valley Football

Illinois State Redbirds

Tommy Rittenhouse | 2 |

Jake Rubley | 2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Jimmy Makuh | 3 |

Beckham Pellant | 4* |

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)

Indiana State Sycamores

Elijah Owens | 4 |

Anthony Garzolini | 3 |

Dane Andrews | 2 |

Keegan Patterson | 3 |

Brock Riddle | 4* |

Brady Wilson (2025)

Missouri State Bears (FBS in 2025)

Jacob Clark | 1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Brock Bagozzi | 1* |

Cole Feuerbacher | 4 |

Elijah Leonard | 4* | ⭐⭐

Deuce Bailey (2025)