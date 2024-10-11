2024 FCS QB Depth Charts & Injuries: Week 7 Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps
A guide to all 129 FCS college football quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of Sacramento State Athletics
In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FCS program. You’ll also find info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 6 of the college football season unless noted otherwise.
Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility, though the Ivy League and Patriot League do not allow redshirting. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.
Information comes from depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading with sources for information inside most FBS and FCS programs.
🚨Injured
Recruiting Commitment
Started Most Recent Game
Removed from QB Room
*Redshirt available
**Serving LDS mission
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Missouri Valley Football
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Oct. 5: W 45-10 at Southern Illinois
Tommy Rittenhouse | 59 Snaps
Jake Rubley | 12 Snaps
Tommy Rittenhouse
2 | UNRATED | Stats
6 Games | 6 Starts | 292 Snaps
Jake Rubley
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 102 Snaps
Beckham Pellant
4* | UNRATED | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh
3 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)
INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES
Oct. 5: L 21-14 at Youngstown State
Elijah Owens | 68 Snaps
Elijah Owens
4 | UNRATED | Stats
4 Games | 4 Starts | Snaps: 263
Keegan Patterson
3 | UNRATED | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 43 Snaps
Anthony Garzolini
3 | UNRATED | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps
Dane Andrews
2 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brock Riddle
4* | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐
MISSOURI STATE BEARS
Sept. 28: W 38-31 vs. Youngstown State
Jacob Clark | 53 Snaps
Jacob Clark
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 326 Snaps
Brock Bagozzi
1* | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cole Feuerbacher
4 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Elijah Leonard
4* | ⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
MURRAY STATE RACERS
