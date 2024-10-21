2024 FBS QB Depth Charts & Injuries: Week 9 Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps
A guide to all 134 FBS college football quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of Indiana Athletics
In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FBS program. You’ll also find info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 8 of the college football season.
This Week’s Game Plan
Monday - 2024 FBS QB Depth Charts & Injuries: Week 9 Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps
Wednesday - QB Recruiting Report: Notes on ## Quarterbacks in the 2025 Class
Thursday - 2024 FCS QB Depth Charts & Injuries: Week 9 Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps
Friday - QB Recruiting Podcast
Saturday - QB Recruiting Report: Notes on ## Quarterbacks in the 2025 Class
Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart info emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.
Players may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available, though service academies do not allow redshirting. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FBS quarterback room.
Get inside access to college football QB news with a free or paid subscription.
Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.
🚨Injured
Recruiting Commitment
Started Most Recent Game
Removed from QB Room
*Redshirt available
**Serving LDS mission or attending service academy prep school
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
SEC
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Oct. 19: L 24-17 at Tennessee
Jalen Milroe | 82 Snaps
Jalen Milroe
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
7 Games | 7 Starts | 416 Snaps
Ty Simpson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 32 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Austin Mack
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cade Carruth
3 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
John Cooper
4* | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Oct. 19: L 34-10 vs. LSU
Taylen Green | 51 Snaps
Taylen Green
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
7 Games | 7 Starts | 473 Snaps
Taylen Green returned for the last game after exiting the previous matchup with a leg injury.
Malachi Singleton
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
3 Game | 0 Starts | 35 Snaps
KJ Jackson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Blake Boda
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austin Ledbetter
4 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
AUBURN TIGERS
Oct. 19: L 21-17 at Missouri
Payton Thorne | 60 Snaps
Hank Brown | 1 Snap
Payton Thorne
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
6 Games | 5 Starts | 323 Snaps
Hank Brown
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps
Holden Geriner
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Walker White
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jackson Barkley
3 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
John Colvin
4 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
FLORIDA GATORS
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.