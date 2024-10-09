Photo courtesy of ArkansasRazorbacks.com

In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FBS program. You’ll also find info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 6 of the college football season.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart info emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.

Players may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available, though service academies do not allow redshirting. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FBS quarterback room.

Information comes from depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading. I have sources for information inside most FBS and FCS programs, which is especially valuable in the offseason when online rosters are not regularly updated.

🚨Injured

Recruiting Commitment

Started Most Recent Game

Removed from QB Room

*Redshirt available

**Serving LDS mission or attending service academy prep school

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

SEC

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Oct. 5: L 40-35 at Vanderbilt

Jalen Milroe | 46 Snaps

Jalen Milroe

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 271 Snaps

Ty Simpson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 32 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Austin Mack

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cade Carruth

3 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

John Cooper

4* | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Oct. 5: W 19-14 vs. Tennessee

Taylen Green | 62 Snaps

Malachi Singleton | 14 Snaps

🚨Taylen Green (Questionable)

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

6 Games | 6 Starts | 422 Snaps

Taylen Green exited the game with a leg injury and could’ve returned, but head coach Sam Pittman said he didn’t want to risk anything.

Malachi Singleton

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

3 Game | 0 Starts | 35 Snaps

KJ Jackson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Blake Boda

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Austin Ledbetter

4 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

AUBURN TIGERS

Oct. 5: L 31-13 at Georgia

Payton Thorne | 60 Snaps

Payton Thorne

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

5 Games | 4 Starts | 263 Snaps

Hank Brown

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

3 Games | 2 Starts | 91 Snaps

Holden Geriner

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Walker White

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jackson Barkley

3 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

John Colvin

4 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

FLORIDA GATORS