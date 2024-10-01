2024 College Football QB Depth Charts: Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps - Week 6
This page tracks 2024 college football QB depth charts with detailed info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every FBS quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 5 of the college football season.
Players may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available, though service academies do not allow redshirting. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FBS quarterback room.
Information comes from depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading. I have sources for information inside most FBS and FCS programs, which is especially valuable in the offseason when online rosters are not regularly updated.
🚨Injured
Recruiting Commitment
Removed from QB Room
*Redshirt available
**Serving LDS mission or attending service academy prep school
SEC
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Sept. 28: W 41-34 vs. Georgia
Jalen Milroe | 69 Snaps
Jalen Milroe
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
4 Games | 4 Starts | 225 Snaps
Ty Simpson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 32 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Austin Mack
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cade Carruth
3 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
John Cooper
4* | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Sept. 28: L 21-17 at Texas A&M
Taylen Green | 73 Snaps
Taylen Green
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 360 Snaps
Malachi Singleton
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
2 Game | 0 Starts | 21 Snaps
KJ Jackson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Blake Boda
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austin Ledbetter
4 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
AUBURN TIGERS
Sept. 28: L 27-21 vs. Oklahoma
Payton Thorne | 74 Snaps
Payton Thorne
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
4 Games | 3 Starts | 203 Snaps
Hank Brown
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
3 Games | 2 Starts | 91 Snaps
Holden Geriner
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Walker White
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jackson Barkley
3 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
John Colvin
4 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
FLORIDA GATORS
Sept. 21: W 45-28 at Mississippi State
Graham Mertz | 43 Snaps
DJ Lagway | 24 Snaps
