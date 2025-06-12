2024 CFL QB Depth Charts, Draft Picks & Free Agent Signings
CFL Quarterback Room Notebook
Track 2024 CFL QB depth charts, draft picks and free agent signings with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season, and you can find a 2025 edition soon.
Under player names show (from left) highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.
UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent
2024 CFL QB Depth Charts
CFL Quarterback Notebook
BC Lions
Vernon Adams Jr.
NFL | UNRATED | CA | 2016 (UDFA)
Eastern Washington ➡ Oregon
Nathan Rourke
NFL | UNRATED | CAN | 2020 (UDFA)
Fort Scott ➡ Ohio
Chase Brice
NFL | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | 2023 (UDFA)
Clemson ➡ Duke ➡ Appalachian State
Calgary Stampeders
