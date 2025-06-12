Track 2024 CFL QB depth charts, draft picks and free agent signings with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season, and you can find a 2025 edition soon.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Under player names show (from left) highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.

UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent

2024 CFL QB Depth Charts

CFL Quarterback Notebook

BC Lions

Stats

Vernon Adams Jr.

NFL | UNRATED | CA | 2016 (UDFA)

Eastern Washington ➡ Oregon

Nathan Rourke

NFL | UNRATED | CAN | 2020 (UDFA)

Fort Scott ➡ Ohio

Chase Brice

NFL | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | 2023 (UDFA)

Clemson ➡ Duke ➡ Appalachian State

Calgary Stampeders