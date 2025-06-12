2025 CFL QB Depth Charts, Draft Picks & Free Agent Signings
CFL Quarterback Room Notebook
Track 2025 CFL QB depth charts, draft picks and free agent signings with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season.
Under player names show (from left) highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.
UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent
2025 CFL QB Depth Charts
CFL Quarterback Notebook
BC Lions
Nathan Rourke
NFL | UNRATED | CAN | 2020 (UDFA)
Fort Scott ➡ Ohio
Jan. 31, 2025 - Agreed to a restructured contract and is signed through the 2026 season.
Jeremiah Masoli
NFL | UNRATED | HI | 2011 (UDFA)
Oregon ➡ Ole Miss
Feb. 11, 2025 - Signed a one-year contract after spending last season with the Ottawa Redblacks.
Chase Brice
NFL | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | 2023 (UDFA)
Clemson ➡ Duke ➡ Appalachian State
Nov. 27, 2023 - Re-signed with BC.
Garrett Shrader
NFL | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC | 2024 (UDFA)
Mississippi State ➡ Syracuse
Dec. 10, 2024 - Signed a contract after last playing at Syracuse in 2023.
Calgary Stampeders
