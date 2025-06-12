Track 2025 CFL QB depth charts, draft picks and free agent signings with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season.

UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent

2025 CFL QB Depth Charts

CFL Quarterback Notebook

BC Lions

Nathan Rourke

NFL | UNRATED | CAN | 2020 (UDFA)

Fort Scott ➡ Ohio

Jan. 31, 2025 - Agreed to a restructured contract and is signed through the 2026 season.

Jeremiah Masoli

NFL | UNRATED | HI | 2011 (UDFA)

Oregon ➡ Ole Miss

Feb. 11, 2025 - Signed a one-year contract after spending last season with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Chase Brice

NFL | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | 2023 (UDFA)

Clemson ➡ Duke ➡ Appalachian State

Nov. 27, 2023 - Re-signed with BC.

Garrett Shrader

NFL | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC | 2024 (UDFA)

Mississippi State ➡ Syracuse

Dec. 10, 2024 - Signed a contract after last playing at Syracuse in 2023.

Calgary Stampeders