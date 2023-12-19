Free subscribers get two newsletters per week. For all five including the depth chart & injury notebook and everything on Quarterback Central, upgrade to a paid subscription.

The QB depth chart & injury notebook includes every team as an abbreviated version of what you get in the College Football QB Newsletter. Every summary you get in the daily newsletter is copied onto this page and trimmed down to one sentence.

Most teams release a two-deep depth chart every week during the season, and this page reflects whatever the team puts out if they decide to post one at all. Unlike the NFL, there is no consequence for teams to mislead on depth charts and injuries to potentially gain an advantage.

I watch a lot of press conferences and have gotten pretty good at identifying the coaches who can be trusted and those who cannot. After tracking this stuff for the last few years, I can tell you the name of the biggest violator of quarterback misinformation rhymes with Shmimbo Shmisher.

This will never be perfect without a regulated system, but I put in the time and research to make sure this is the most accurate resource for QB injury and depth chart news on the internet.

Photo courtesy of UCFKnights.com

A few notes on my injury designations:

Questionable — Player suffered an injury in the previous game or has yet to return from injury.

Probable — Player suffered an injury but played and looked reasonably healthy in the previous game.

Out — Player is out indefinitely or will miss the rest of the season.

A few notes on eligibility:

Players may play up to 4 games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available.

Postseason games (conference championships, bowl games, College Football Playoff) do not count when it comes to games played for those looking to redshirt. Everybody can play in the postseason.

2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.

Years of eligibility shows years left heading into the 2023 season.

Additions and departures include players who joined or left the team after the start of the 2023 season.

*Indicates redshirt is still available to use.

The top two quarterback options (or more if they’re known) are in bold. The rest are sorted by years of eligibility remaining, followed by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Snap count info is via Pro Football Focus.

Bowl Games

Monday, December 18

Bronson Barron (Stats)

2* | 2018 ⭐⭐ | UT

OR

Caden Veltkamp (Stats)

4 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

OR

Turner Helton (Stats)

4 | 2022 ⭐⭐ | CA

NOTES: Reed is not expected to play, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. The Hilltoppers do not release a depth chart but if I had to guess, Helton will get the start. Veltkamp announced he will enter the transfer portal but will stick with the program through the bowl game. Barron was able to use this as a redshirt season…Western Kentucky is in the mix for Cam Fancher (Stats), according to 247Sports’ Clint Brewster. Western Kentucky has been in contact with Dylan Morris (Stats), according to 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman. Additions: None | Departures: None

Austin Reed (Stats) — Out

1 | 2018 | FL

Grant Wilson (Stats)

3 | 2020 | VA

Jack Shields (Stats)

3 | 2021 ⭐⭐ | VA

NOTES: Redwine and Joseph were able to use this as a redshirt season…Additions: None | Departures: None

Lendon Redwine (Stats)

1* | 2019 | TN

Colton Joseph (Stats)

4* | 2023 ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Tuesday, December 19

Cole Pennington (Stats)

4 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

TJ McMahon (Stats)

1 | 2018 | CA

NOTES: Pennington is set to return to the starting lineup with Fancher in the transfer portal. Schierholz was able to use this as a redshirt season…Mitch Griffis (Stats) announced his commitment. Dylan Morris (Stats) is visiting, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman. Additions: Mitch Griffis (Stats) | Departures: Cam Fancher (Stats), Chase Harrison (Stats)

Colin Parachek (Stats)

4 | 2022 | SC

Jack Schierholz

4* | 2023 | CO