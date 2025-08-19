In today’s article, you’ll get a list of every uncommitted 2026 QB recruit with an FBS offer directly from the 2026 Uncommitted QB Recruits, Transfers & Free Agents tracker. Additionally, the following sections are featured below in every post for paid subscribers:

2026 QB Recruits

Under player names show (from left) home state, Hudl and Twitter with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.

Landen Abernethy

VA | Hudl | X

Luke Anzlovar

OH | Hudl | X

Steven Armbruster

IL | Hudl | X

Dominic Ardezzone

FL | Hudl | X

Isaiah Arriaza

CA | Hudl | X

Cale Austin

FL | Hudl | X

Dylan Barber

GA | Hudl | X

Colton Bath

IN | Hudl | X

Patrick Blee

NC | Hudl | X

Brady Bretthauer

CA | Hudl | X

Tripp Brown

FL | Hudl | X

May 8, 2025 - Listed as a tight end on On3 and Rivals.

Wyatt Brown

CA | Hudl | X

Austin Buescher

OH | Hudl | X

Mason Burkhardt

AL | Hudl | X

Caleb Butler

FL | Hudl | X

Cruz Campbell

OK | Hudl | X

Garrison Cantrell

GA | Hudl | X

Gabe Casanovas

CA | Hudl | X

Lazarus Chambers

FL | Hudl | X

Jayden Chico

FL | Hudl | X

Elias Childers

TN | Hudl | X

Brady Collins

MI | Hudl | X

Montrell Conner

LA | Hudl | X

Brennan Czeschin

MO | Hudl | X

Drew Davis

AR | Hudl | X

Jackson Debe

NC | Hudl | X

Luke Delafield

LA | Hudl | X

Quentyn Demara

CA | Hudl | X

Nate Donavan

WA | Hudl | X

Jaden Duckett

GA | Hudl | X

Chase Dupree

GA | Hudl | X

Garrison Edwards

GA | Hudl | X

Torin Evans

PA | Hudl | X

Chase Everett

CA | Hudl | X

Jaxyn Faldyn

TX | Hudl | X

Luke Faler

OH | Hudl | X

Lan Farmer

NC | Hudl | X

Jackson Fields

LA | Hudl | X

Laird Finkel

CA | Hudl | X

Caden Foreman

AL | Hudl | X

Matai Fuiava

HI | Hudl | X

Joey Gaston

NY | Hudl | X

Oct. 5, 2024 - Joey Gaston reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class to 2026, he told me.

Landon Gatson

OK | Hudl | X

Landon Gigliotta

TX | Hudl | X

Jalen Harris

PA | Hudl | X

June 2, 2025 - Jalen Harris is being recruited as a QB, he told me. He’s listed as an athlete on Rivals and had been getting looks at safety.

Quin Henigan

TX | Hudl | X

Timmy Herr

CA | Hudl | X

Brett Holloway

TX | Hudl | X

Mason Holtzclaw

NC | Hudl | X

Jan. 27, 2025 - Mason Holtzclaw reclassified from the 2027 recruiting class to 2026.

Yveondre Jaccis

FL | Hudl | X

Jaylen Johnson

GA | Hudl | X

Nicolas Johnson

CA | Hudl | X

Zach Johnson

TX | Hudl | X

Hayden Jones

GA | Hudl | X

Paul Kloberdanz

OK | Hudl | X

Brayden Knight

CA | Hudl | X

Jayvin Le

CA | Hudl | X

Marquis Lucas

OH | Hudl | X

May 8, 2025 - Listed as an athlete on 247 and On3.

Shane Maguire

MA | Hudl | X

Kreet Makihele

CA | Hudl | X

Mason Mallory

FL | Hudl | X

Jayden Maples

TX | Hudl | X

Gavin Marshalek

PA | Hudl | X

Aedan McCarthy

SC | Hudl | X

Keil McGriff

FL | Hudl | X

Jack McKee

OH | Hudl | X

Cameron McMillon

SC | Hudl | X

Sabby Meassick

FL | Hudl | X

Alex Medyn

CA | Hudl | X

Liam Meeker

CA | Hudl | X

Greyson Miller

AR | Hudl | X

Brandin Mincy

FL | Hudl | X

Joel Morris

FL | Hudl | X

Grant Nurre

OH | Hudl | X

Josiah Oxendine

NC | Hudl | X

Braeden Palazzo

MD | Hudl | X

Ashton Pannell

CA | Hudl | X

Armond Parker

GA | Hudl | X

Nelson Peterson Jr.

TX | Hudl | X

Sam Powell

FL | Hudl | X

Carter Quinn

FL | Hudl | X

May 8, 2025 - Listed as an athlete on Rivals.

Conner Quintero

OK | Hudl | X

Devin Rasmussen

CA | Hudl | X

Taylen Reed

IL | Hudl | X

Davion Reese

MI | Hudl | X

Sawyer Rice

OK | Hudl | X

May 8, 2025 - Listed as an athlete on Rivals.

Nate Rocheleau

MI | Hudl | X

Logan Rogers

FL | Hudl | X

Dillon Rose-Bailey

FL | Hudl | X

Chance Routson

FL | Hudl | X

Jaishawn Sanford

FL | Hudl | X

Noah Schuback

TX | Hudl | X

Mitch Seaman

GA | Hudl | X

Romin Seymour

TX | Hudl | X

Payton Shaw

GA | Hudl | X

Braden Shettles

MS | Hudl | X

La’Darius Simmons

FL | Hudl | X

Grant Smith

TX | Hudl | X

Jett Surratt

TX | Hudl | X

Kaneal Sweetwyne

UT | Hudl | X

BYU (2/4/2025-8/4/2025)

Cole Taylor

TX | Hudl | X

Cayden Thomas

FL | Hudl | X

Ty Truelove

GA | Hudl | X

Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull

OK | Hudl | X

Tanner Vibabul

NV | Hudl | X

Easton Webb

OK | Hudl | X

Jacob Webster

CA | Hudl | X

Mason West

MN | Hudl | X

June 21, 2025 - Mason West committed to Michigan State hockey.

Kade Wigginton

GA | Hudl | X

Ziondre Williams

TX | Hudl | X

Jonah Winston

AL | Hudl | X

May 8, 2025 - Listed as a wide receiver by all three recruiting ranking sites.

Michael Wynn

CA | Hudl | X

QB Recruiting Notebook

Every prospect in this section has an FBS offer with info coming directly from sources involved in the recruitment.

2027 4⭐ Kavian Bryant (TX) will commit no later than Halloween with Texas, Florida State, Texas Tech and SMU in the mix, his dad told me. Bryant will visit the Seminoles (8/30), Longhorns (9/6) and Red Raiders (9/13) for game days.

2026 3⭐ Xavier Stearn (PA) heard from Iowa State after Jett Thomalla flipped to Alabama from the Cyclones in June, he told me. This came weeks after Stearn committed to Rutgers, and he said feels really good about his spot with the Scarlet Knights. He’s working on seeing Rutgers for games this fall with no interest in visiting elsewhere.

2028 4⭐ Lukas Prock (MA) will visit Ohio State for its season opener against Texas, he told me. Prock scheduled a visit with Penn State on Nov. 22 and is working on trips to Notre Dame and Michigan.

2026 QB Recruiting

Commits | Best Available

3⭐ Brady Bretthauer (CA) would like to commit near the end of the season, his dad told me. He visited Eastern Washington, Cal Poly and Yale over the last few months and is working on scheduling game visits. Bretthauer holds offers from Akron and Old Dominion, in addition to the previous coaching staffs at San Jose State and UNLV.