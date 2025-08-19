112 Uncommitted 2026 QB Recruits + Recruiting Notebook
2026 QB Recruits
Under player names show (from left) home state, Hudl and Twitter with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
Landen Abernethy
VA | Hudl | X
Luke Anzlovar
OH | Hudl | X
Steven Armbruster
IL | Hudl | X
Dominic Ardezzone
FL | Hudl | X
Isaiah Arriaza
CA | Hudl | X
Cale Austin
FL | Hudl | X
Dylan Barber
GA | Hudl | X
Colton Bath
IN | Hudl | X
Patrick Blee
NC | Hudl | X
Brady Bretthauer
CA | Hudl | X
Tripp Brown
FL | Hudl | X
May 8, 2025 - Listed as a tight end on On3 and Rivals.
Wyatt Brown
CA | Hudl | X
Austin Buescher
OH | Hudl | X
Mason Burkhardt
AL | Hudl | X
Caleb Butler
FL | Hudl | X
Cruz Campbell
OK | Hudl | X
Garrison Cantrell
GA | Hudl | X
Gabe Casanovas
CA | Hudl | X
Lazarus Chambers
FL | Hudl | X
Jayden Chico
FL | Hudl | X
Elias Childers
TN | Hudl | X
Brady Collins
MI | Hudl | X
Montrell Conner
LA | Hudl | X
Brennan Czeschin
MO | Hudl | X
Drew Davis
AR | Hudl | X
Jackson Debe
NC | Hudl | X
Luke Delafield
LA | Hudl | X
Quentyn Demara
CA | Hudl | X
Nate Donavan
WA | Hudl | X
Jaden Duckett
GA | Hudl | X
Chase Dupree
GA | Hudl | X
Garrison Edwards
GA | Hudl | X
Torin Evans
PA | Hudl | X
Chase Everett
CA | Hudl | X
Jaxyn Faldyn
TX | Hudl | X
Luke Faler
OH | Hudl | X
Lan Farmer
NC | Hudl | X
Jackson Fields
LA | Hudl | X
Laird Finkel
CA | Hudl | X
Caden Foreman
AL | Hudl | X
Matai Fuiava
HI | Hudl | X
Joey Gaston
NY | Hudl | X
Oct. 5, 2024 - Joey Gaston reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class to 2026, he told me.
Landon Gatson
OK | Hudl | X
Landon Gigliotta
TX | Hudl | X
Jalen Harris
PA | Hudl | X
June 2, 2025 - Jalen Harris is being recruited as a QB, he told me. He’s listed as an athlete on Rivals and had been getting looks at safety.
Quin Henigan
TX | Hudl | X
Timmy Herr
CA | Hudl | X
Brett Holloway
TX | Hudl | X
Mason Holtzclaw
NC | Hudl | X
Jan. 27, 2025 - Mason Holtzclaw reclassified from the 2027 recruiting class to 2026.
Yveondre Jaccis
FL | Hudl | X
Jaylen Johnson
GA | Hudl | X
Nicolas Johnson
CA | Hudl | X
Zach Johnson
TX | Hudl | X
Hayden Jones
GA | Hudl | X
Paul Kloberdanz
OK | Hudl | X
Brayden Knight
CA | Hudl | X
Marquis Lucas
OH | Hudl | X
May 8, 2025 - Listed as an athlete on 247 and On3.
Shane Maguire
MA | Hudl | X
Kreet Makihele
CA | Hudl | X
Mason Mallory
FL | Hudl | X
Jayden Maples
TX | Hudl | X
Gavin Marshalek
PA | Hudl | X
Aedan McCarthy
SC | Hudl | X
Keil McGriff
FL | Hudl | X
Jack McKee
OH | Hudl | X
Cameron McMillon
SC | Hudl | X
Sabby Meassick
FL | Hudl | X
Alex Medyn
CA | Hudl | X
Liam Meeker
CA | Hudl | X
Greyson Miller
AR | Hudl | X
Brandin Mincy
FL | Hudl | X
Joel Morris
FL | Hudl | X
Grant Nurre
OH | Hudl | X
Josiah Oxendine
NC | Hudl | X
Braeden Palazzo
MD | Hudl | X
Ashton Pannell
CA | Hudl | X
Armond Parker
GA | Hudl | X
Nelson Peterson Jr.
TX | Hudl | X
Sam Powell
FL | Hudl | X
Carter Quinn
FL | Hudl | X
May 8, 2025 - Listed as an athlete on Rivals.
Conner Quintero
OK | Hudl | X
Devin Rasmussen
CA | Hudl | X
Taylen Reed
IL | Hudl | X
Davion Reese
MI | Hudl | X
Sawyer Rice
OK | Hudl | X
May 8, 2025 - Listed as an athlete on Rivals.
Nate Rocheleau
MI | Hudl | X
Logan Rogers
FL | Hudl | X
Dillon Rose-Bailey
FL | Hudl | X
Chance Routson
FL | Hudl | X
Jaishawn Sanford
FL | Hudl | X
Noah Schuback
TX | Hudl | X
Mitch Seaman
GA | Hudl | X
Romin Seymour
TX | Hudl | X
Payton Shaw
GA | Hudl | X
Braden Shettles
MS | Hudl | X
La’Darius Simmons
FL | Hudl | X
Grant Smith
TX | Hudl | X
Jett Surratt
TX | Hudl | X
Kaneal Sweetwyne
UT | Hudl | X
BYU (2/4/2025-8/4/2025)
Cole Taylor
TX | Hudl | X
Cayden Thomas
FL | Hudl | X
Ty Truelove
GA | Hudl | X
Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull
OK | Hudl | X
Tanner Vibabul
NV | Hudl | X
Easton Webb
OK | Hudl | X
Jacob Webster
CA | Hudl | X
Mason West
MN | Hudl | X
June 21, 2025 - Mason West committed to Michigan State hockey.
Kade Wigginton
GA | Hudl | X
Ziondre Williams
TX | Hudl | X
Jonah Winston
AL | Hudl | X
May 8, 2025 - Listed as a wide receiver by all three recruiting ranking sites.
Michael Wynn
CA | Hudl | X
QB Recruiting Notebook
Every prospect in this section has an FBS offer with info coming directly from sources involved in the recruitment.
2027 4⭐ Kavian Bryant (TX) will commit no later than Halloween with Texas, Florida State, Texas Tech and SMU in the mix, his dad told me. Bryant will visit the Seminoles (8/30), Longhorns (9/6) and Red Raiders (9/13) for game days.
2026 3⭐ Xavier Stearn (PA) heard from Iowa State after Jett Thomalla flipped to Alabama from the Cyclones in June, he told me. This came weeks after Stearn committed to Rutgers, and he said feels really good about his spot with the Scarlet Knights. He’s working on seeing Rutgers for games this fall with no interest in visiting elsewhere.
2028 4⭐ Lukas Prock (MA) will visit Ohio State for its season opener against Texas, he told me. Prock scheduled a visit with Penn State on Nov. 22 and is working on trips to Notre Dame and Michigan.
2026 QB Recruiting
3⭐ Brady Bretthauer (CA) would like to commit near the end of the season, his dad told me. He visited Eastern Washington, Cal Poly and Yale over the last few months and is working on scheduling game visits. Bretthauer holds offers from Akron and Old Dominion, in addition to the previous coaching staffs at San Jose State and UNLV.
