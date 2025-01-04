This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the College Football QB Report.

Photo courtesy of WeberStateSports.com

This page tracks FCS quarterback transfer portal entries and commitments with player news feeds, star ratings and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. You’ll also get a list of the top uncommitted transfer QBs and teams without an incoming commitment.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

What do I get with a paid subscription?

Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday with recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news, along with a list of the day’s commitments, offers and portal entries. You’ll also get bonus editions for FCS, JUCO, D2, D3 and NAIA coverage.

FBS - 2024 | 2025

Recruits - 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028

Transfers - 2023 | 2024 | 2025

Calendar - 2024-25

NFL Draft - 2025

News Feeds - Teams

FCS - 2024 | 2025

Juco - 2023 | 2024 | 2025

D2 - 2024 | 2025

D3 - 2024 | 2025

NAIA - 2024 | 2025

The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28, 2024 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025. Grad transfers may enter the portal between Oct. 1, 2024-April 25, 2025. Players who competed in the College Football Playoff, FCS Playoffs or bowl games receive an extra five days to enter the transfer portal after their final contest. Players may also enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. These dates are only for entry, and players can choose their next school at any time.

Keep in mind, an NCAA waiver process exists where players can become immediately eligible without fitting any of the above criteria depending on the specific situation. There is no limit for how many times a player can transfer during his college career.

Some players will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original program, though teams are not obligated to welcome them back. Finally, a player may continue playing for his team while in the portal, which happens a decent amount during the postseason.

Uncommitted FCS QBs

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical. You’ll also see player home states, starts and games played this season with links to player news feeds and stats.

Following the list of uncommitted FCS QBs, you’ll see every commitment from quarterbacks joining or leaving an FCS program along with programs without a transfer commit.

*Redshirt available

Maverick McIvor

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | X | Stats

13 Games | 13 Starts | 917 Snaps

Abilene Christian (12/12) ➡

Richie Munoz

2* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | X | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 870 Snaps

Weber State (12/3) ➡

Mark Gronowski

1 | UNRATED | IL | X | Stats

15 Games | 15 Starts | 796 Snaps

South Dakota State (12/29) ➡

Dec. 29, 2024 - Announced he’s strongly considering entering the NFL Draft.