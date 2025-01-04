This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the College Football QB Report.

Photo courtesy of North Dakota Athletics

This page tracks FCS quarterback transfer portal entries and commitments with player news feeds, star ratings and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

What do I get with a paid subscription?

Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday with recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news, along with a list of the day’s commitments, offers and portal entries. You’ll also get bonus editions for FCS, JUCO, D2, D3 and NAIA coverage.

FBS - 2024 | 2025

Recruits - 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028

Transfers - 2023 | 2024 | 2025

Calendar - 2024-25

NFL Draft - 2025

News Feeds - Teams

FCS - 2024 | 2025

Juco - 2023 | 2024 | 2025

D2 - 2024 | 2025

D3 - 2024 | 2025

NAIA - 2024 | 2025

The first transfer portal window was Dec. 4, 2023-Jan. 2, 2024, and players who competed in bowl games, FCS playoffs or College Football Playoff received an extra five days to enter the portal after their contest.

The spring transfer window was April 16-30, 2024, and graduate transfers must have entered the portal by May 1, 2024. Also, players can enter the portal within 30 days after a head coaching change. These dates are only for entry, and players can choose their next school at any time.

Keep in mind, an NCAA waiver process exists where players can become immediately eligible without fitting any of the above criteria depending on the specific situation.

Some players will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original program, though teams are not obligated to welcome them back. Finally, a player may continue playing for his team while in the portal, which happens a decent amount during bowl season.

Multi-time transfers are eligible to play immediately in this transfer portal cycle, and it seems likely that will become a permanent rule moving forward.

Players are sorted by their highest star ratings out of high school from 247, On3 and Rivals, followed years of eligibility and alphabetical. The first column shows years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by recruiting class and home state.

Following the list of FCS quarterback commits, you’ll see the top uncommitted transfer QBs in the class.

FCS QB Commits

Withdrew from Portal

Dante Perri | Lehigh

Anthony Harris | Maine

Kendric Malone | Lamar

Cornelious Brown IV | Alabama A&M

Not Returning to CFB

Kylan Weisser | Weber State

Philip Short | Jackson State

Gavin Screws | Indiana State

FBS ➡ FCS

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Mason Garcia (SC)

2 | 2020 | East Carolina ➡ Austin Peay

Will Haskell (AZ)

2 | 2021 | Washington ➡ Portland State

Deacon Hill (CA)

2 | 2021 | Iowa ➡ Utah Tech