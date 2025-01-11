This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report.

Photo courtesy of North Carolina Athletics

This page tracks the top uncommitted FBS and FCS transfer portal quarterbacks with player news feeds, star ratings and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. You’ll also get a list of FBS and FCS teams without a commit at the bottom of this post.

The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28, 2024 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025. Grad transfers may enter the portal between Oct. 1, 2024-April 25, 2025. Players who competed in the College Football Playoff, FCS Playoffs or bowl games receive an extra five days to enter the transfer portal after their final contest. Players may also enter within 30 days after a head coaching change.

Just to make things a little more confusing, the SEC has a rule where players cannot transfer to another school within the conference unless they entered the portal by Feb. 1, 2024. These dates are only for entry, and players can choose their next school at any time.

Keep in mind, an NCAA waiver process exists where players can become immediately eligible without fitting any of the above criteria depending on the specific situation. There is no limit for how many times a player can transfer during his college career.

Some players will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original program, though teams are not obligated to welcome them back. Finally, a player may continue playing for his team while in the portal, which happens a decent amount during the postseason.

Uncommitted FBS QBs

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical. You’ll also see player home states, starts and games played this season with links to player news feeds and stats.

EJ Warner

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | X | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 708 Snaps

Rice (12/5) ➡

Gevani McCoy

1 | ⭐⭐ | CA | X | Stats

10 Games | 9 Starts | 531 Snaps

Oregon State (12/7) ➡

Cade McNamara

0-1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NV | X | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 409 Snaps

Iowa (12/4) ➡

Did not play another game after suffering a concussion on Oct. 26 and is petitioning for another year of eligibility.