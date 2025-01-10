Top 100+ Uncommitted 2025 QB Recruits & Teams without a Quarterback Commit
A guide to the best quarterbacks available in the 2025 recruiting class
This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report.
Photo courtesy of Houston Athletics
This page tracks the top uncommitted 2025 quarterback recruits with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of FBS and FCS teams without a commit at the bottom of this post.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA
Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams
Get inside access to college football QB news with a free or paid subscription.
The Early Signing Period was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period coming Feb. 5-April 1, 2025.
Players are sorted by highest offer from Power 4 to Group of 5 to FCS. Stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
Best Available 2025 QBs
POWER 4 OFFERS
Cornelius “CJ” Ingram II
X | Hudl | FL
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Florida basketball (8/12/2024)
Denzel Gardner
X | Hudl | MD
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Marshall (6/13/2024 - 12/2/2024)
Landyn Locke
X | Hudl | TX
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Wisconsin (6/22/2023 - 12/16/2024)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gunslinger Buzz - College Football QB News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.