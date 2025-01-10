This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report.

This page tracks the top uncommitted 2025 quarterback recruits with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of FBS and FCS teams without a commit at the bottom of this post.

The Early Signing Period was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period coming Feb. 5-April 1, 2025.

Players are sorted by highest offer from Power 4 to Group of 5 to FCS. Stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Best Available 2025 QBs

POWER 4 OFFERS

Cornelius “CJ” Ingram II

X | Hudl | FL

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Florida basketball (8/12/2024)

Denzel Gardner

X | Hudl | MD

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Marshall (6/13/2024 - 12/2/2024)

Landyn Locke

X | Hudl | TX

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Wisconsin (6/22/2023 - 12/16/2024)