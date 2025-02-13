This post is updated every Thursday through the UFL Championship on June 14, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.

This page tracks the unsigned 2025 UFL quarterback free agents with stats, starts, games played, snaps, home states and player news feeds. You’ll also see their NFL Draft selection, college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Every player on this page was listed on an UFL roster at some point in 2024 and is not currently on a roster at any level.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

AJ McCarron | Stats

Battlehawks ➡

9 Games | 0 Starts | 526 Snaps

AL | 2014 (5-164)

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Alabama | Stats