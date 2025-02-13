This post is updated every Thursday through the Grey Cup on Nov. 16, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.

This page tracks the unsigned 2025 CFL quarterback free agents with stats, home states and player news feeds. You’ll also see their NFL Draft selection, college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Every player on this page was listed on an CFL roster at some point in 2024 and is not currently on a roster at any level.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA

Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams

CFL Free Agency Key Dates

The free agency communication window runs Feb. 2-9 with free agency opening on Feb. 11 at noon ET.

Eric Barriere | Stats

Saskatchewan ➡

CA | 2022 (UDFA)

⭐⭐| Eastern Washington | Stats