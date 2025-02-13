Top 8 Unsigned 2025 CFL Free Agent QBs
A guide to the best quarterbacks available in the 2025 free agency class
This post is updated every Thursday through the Grey Cup on Nov. 16, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the weekly Pro Football QB Report.
This page tracks the unsigned 2025 CFL quarterback free agents with stats, home states and player news feeds. You’ll also see their NFL Draft selection, college and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
Every player on this page was listed on an CFL roster at some point in 2024 and is not currently on a roster at any level.
CFL Free Agency Key Dates
The free agency communication window runs Feb. 2-9 with free agency opening on Feb. 11 at noon ET.
Eric Barriere | Stats
Saskatchewan ➡
CA | 2022 (UDFA)
⭐⭐| Eastern Washington | Stats
