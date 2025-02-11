Top 43 Unsigned 2025 NFL Free Agent QBs
A guide to the best quarterbacks available in the 2025 free agency class
This page tracks the top unsigned 2025 NFL quarterback free agents with player news feeds, stats, starts, games played, snaps and home states. You’ll also see their draft selection, college and highest star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
NFL Free Agency Key Dates
Teams may designate franchise or transition players on Feb. 18 through March 4. The negotiation period runs from March 10-12. Teams may start signing free agents and trading players on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.
Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by alphabetical.
RESTRICTED
Desmond Ridder | Stats
Raiders ➡
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
KY | 2025 RFA | 2022 (3-74)
⭐⭐⭐ | Cincinnati | Stats
Bailey Zappe | Stats
Browns ➡
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
TX | 2025 RFA | 2022 (4-137)
UNRATED | Houston Christian-Western Kentucky | Stats
UNRESTRICTED
Brandon Allen | Stats
49ers ➡
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
AR | 2025 UFA | 2016 (6-201)
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Arkansas | Stats
