This page tracks the top unsigned 2025 NFL quarterback free agents with player news feeds, stats, starts, games played, snaps and home states. You'll also see their draft selection, college and highest star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

NFL Free Agency Key Dates

Teams may designate franchise or transition players on Feb. 18 through March 4. The negotiation period runs from March 10-12. Teams may start signing free agents and trading players on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by alphabetical.

RESTRICTED

Desmond Ridder | Stats

Raiders ➡

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

KY | 2025 RFA | 2022 (3-74)

⭐⭐⭐ | Cincinnati | Stats

Bailey Zappe | Stats

Browns ➡

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

TX | 2025 RFA | 2022 (4-137)

UNRATED | Houston Christian-Western Kentucky | Stats

UNRESTRICTED

Brandon Allen | Stats

49ers ➡

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

AR | 2025 UFA | 2016 (6-201)

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Arkansas | Stats