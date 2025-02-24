Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday with the latest recruiting, college and pro football quarterback news. Check out the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3, NAIA, UFL, CFL and NFL quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

In today’s edition, a new era is beginning in The Gunslinger Buzz universe. I’ve been working on a pro football content plan for a while, and I’ll be rolling out quarterback info at the CFL and UFL levels. And this NFL thing seems to be catching on, so I’ll write about that too.

But why?

The top level of college football much closer to a professional sport than ever before, and we’re never going back. In fact, we’re at a point where players are suing whoever they can to stay in school as long as possible to cash in on NIL instead of beginning a pro football career.

Having said that, this will always be a college football-first site with tons of info you cannot find anywhere else. In addition to continuing everything I’ve been doing with the FBS and FCS, I’m adding more JUCO, D2, D3 and NAIA content in the coming months because recruiting and transfer portal news is not getting covered this extensively at those levels.

Every newsletter still includes a list of every new FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more.

What does it mean for paying subscribers? You get more content at the same price you’re paying right now. Check out everything you now have access to.

What does it mean for free subscribers? You’ll get the top quarterback stories at every level of football five days a week.

My Top Ten

Here’s a look at today’s top quarterback story at every level of football.

FBS - Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said there will be a fierce QB competition between Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin and true freshman Tavien St. Clair. All three options have at least three years of eligibility remaining as the Buckeyes replace their top two quarterbacks from last season. Sayin played four games as a true freshman in 2024, while Kienholz appeared in two as he heads into Year 3 with the program. St. Clair is a five-star prospect who is already on campus.

FCS - McNeese State QB Clifton McDowell declared for the NFL Draft days after announcing he’ll enter the transfer portal. He previously told me he was applying for a seventh year of eligibility after undergoing season-ending surgery on his finger this fall. McDowell started six games, and the Cowboys need to replace their top two QBs from 2024.

RECRUITING - 2025 QB Gary Merrill (NY) committed to North Carolina where he’s been committed to for lacrosse since November, he tells me. He’s part of a three-QB recruiting class along with Bryce Baker and Au’tori Newkirk with Max Johnson set to return as the starter. Merrill called the chance to play for head coach Bill Belichick a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I always wanted to keep the window open for football, and Coach Belichick made it a no brainer to do both at UNC. He will build something special, and I want to be part of it.” - Gary Merrill

NFL - The New York Jets announced they’re moving on from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers will likely become a free agent soon, while the Jets are down to Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez and Jordan Travis in their QB room with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

UFL - Kellen Mond signed with the San Antonio Brahmas after being waived by the New Orleans Saints in May 2024. Kevin Hogan re-signed after playing two games last season. Jarrett Guarantano signed after playing three games with the Houston Roughnecks in 2024. Chase Garbers is no longer listed on the roster.

CFL - Shea Patterson signed a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after spending the last two seasons with Saskatchewan. Chris Streveler signed a one-year contract after suffering a season-ending knee injury in September 2024. Darren Grainger was added to the retired list a few months after signing with Winnipeg.

FBS QB Notebook

QB Recruiting News

2025 3⭐ Jack Moran (NJ) committed to Jacksonville State over Florida Atlantic, he tells me. He decommitted from Charlotte days after head coach Biff Poggi was fired in November and will join the Gamecocks in May as their lone high school QB commitment.

“I had a great relationship with Coach Trickett, Coach Kelly and the rest of the staff. They believe in me, and I believe in them. I think we can accomplish a lot when I get there.”

2025 COMMITS