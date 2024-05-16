The College Football QB Depth Charts & Injury Report includes the latest notes on every FBS and FCS quarterback room.

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a much-needed update on the quarterback rooms for every FCS QB room with a number of recruiting and transfer portal losses and additions. This will be updated weekly with plenty of work to do on the FCS pages leading up to the season.

Offseason depth charts are projections for who will crack the two-deep in 2024. These will never be perfect without a regulated system in college football, but I put in the time and research to make sure this is the most accurate resource for QB injury and depth chart news on the internet. Information on these posts come from beat writers, sports information directors and various industry sources with a lot of reading.

The in-season editions reflect what teams release if they decide to post one at all.

Notes on in-season injury designations:

Questionable — Player suffered an injury in the previous game or has yet to return from injury.

Probable — Player suffered an injury but played and looked reasonably healthy in the previous game.

Out — Player is out indefinitely or will miss the rest of the season.

Notes on eligibility:

Players may play up to 4 games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available.

2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.

Years of eligibility shows years left heading into the 2024 season.

*Indicates redshirt is still available to use.

The top two quarterback options are in bold. The rest are sorted by years of eligibility remaining, followed by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Brian Maurer

1 | 2019 ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Sam Vidlak

2 | 2021 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OR

LATEST UPDATE (May 13, 2024)

Sam Vidlak committed to Stephen F. Austin. He played seven games last season at Montana State.

Dalton McElyea

2 | 2021 | TX

Brock Bolfing

3 | 2022 | TX

Gavin Rutherford

4 | 2023 ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jonah O’Brien

1 | 2019 | IL

Andrew Body

2 | 2021 | TX

LATEST UPDATE (May 13, 2024)

Jonah O’Brien committed to Alabama State weeks after Dematrius Davis entered the transfer portal. O’Brien was Eastern Illinois’ starter in 2022 before an injury and appeared in two games last season. Davis played 14 games at Alabama State over the last two seasons.

AJ Wallace

4 | 2023 | AL

Zach Sims

4* | 2024 ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Aidan Bouman

2 | 2020 ⭐⭐⭐ | MN

Jarrett Synek

2 | 2021 | NE

LATEST UPDATE (May 12, 2024)

Jack Clougherty entered the transfer portal, and Nevan Cremascoli committed to South Dakota. Clougherty did not see the field last season, and Cremascoli did not play at Northern Illinois in 2023.

Lem Wash

2 | 2021 | KS

Nevan Cremascoli

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐ | IL

Todd Drummond

4 | 2023 ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Beau Bush

4 | 2023 | IA

Nick Mayfield

4* | 2024 | IL