Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com

Thursday, March 12, 2026

In today’s edition, subscribers get the latest updates on some of the top QB recruits in the country through the next four classes. Every prospect holds at least one Power Four offer or committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

The Gunslinger Buzz College Football QB Coverage

CFB QB Transactions

The college football QB transactions section includes recruiting and transfer commits, decommits, portal entries, position changes, cuts, quits, expiring eligibility, NFL Draft declarations and more.

🟢 Addition

🔴 Departure

FBS Transactions

None

FCS Transactions

🟢 McNeese State - Tavis Coleman (2027)

D2 Transactions

None

D3 Transactions

None

NAIA Transactions

None

JUCO Transactions

None

🅿️ Received a Power Four offer

QB Recruiting Headlines

Gunner Rivers 🅿️

2027 QB recruit Gunner Rivers (AL) committed to NC State after visiting Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn over the past year, his dad tells me. The son of Philip Rivers also took trips to see the Wolfpack with Kentucky also in the mix. He credited relationships with head coach Dave Doeren and OC Kurt Roper in his recruitment.

“Coach Doeren and Coach Roper believed in me from the very beginning. I’ve been to Raleigh a few times and have a good feel for the culture and the offense. I feel like it’s a great fit. I hope I can help get some other guys in this 27 class to come be a part of something special at NC State in the years to come.”

Ty Knutson 🅿️

2027 QB recruit Ty Knutson (TX) committed to Texas over Oklahoma State, he tells me. He appreciated the coaching staff’s patience in evaluating him and the amount of interest it showed. Knutson is on campus this week with plans to return to Texas for an official visit on June 19-21.

“I want to win at the highest level. Since the first day I was there to watch a game, everybody treated me so well. I love what they have ready for the years to come.”

Kase Evans 🅿️

2026 QB recruit Kase Evans (TX) committed to Penn State a few days after decommitting from Iowa State. Earlier in his recruitment, he committed to Oklahoma State until head coach Mike Gundy was fired. Evans followed the coaching staff he previously committed to, thanks to head coach Matt Campbell and QBs coach Jake Waters, he tells me.

“I developed a really good relationship with both of them. When they called, moving over to a Big Ten powerhouse was a no-brainer.”

2026 QB Recruits

Carter Quinn 🅿️

2026 QB recruit Carter Quinn (FL) will know if he’ll received an extra year of high school eligibility next month, his dad tells me. Quinn missed the 2025 season after being diagnosed with leukemia in December 2024 and will go in front of the Florida High School Athletic Association on April 9. If he’s granted another season of high school football, Quinn would be part of the 2027 recruiting class. He’s been given a full bill of health to resume all activities including football and is determined to play in college. Quinn holds offers from West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Marshall and Ball State.