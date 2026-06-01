This NAIA football transfers page is updated every Saturday after the weekly QB Transfer Portal Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers with the latest on quarterbacks joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.

NAIA Football Transfers

The NAIA Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker shows every 2026 college football quarterback transfer committed to an NAIA program. You’ll also see every uncommitted quarterback transfer who left an NAIA team.

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Bookmark this page to track the latest NAIA quarterback transfer commits and uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Committed

🔴 Uncommitted

🏈 Right of Player Names: 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Jump to the sections below

Commits | Best Available

Bluefield Transfers

Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)

Kentucky Christian Transfers

Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)

Pikeville Transfers

Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)

Jadyn Collins RS-SO

9-15 (60%) 55-0-0 | 8-54-0

🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/4/2026 (TX)

2025 Trinity Valley (JUCO)

Jackson Ovard FR

24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0

🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 12/14/2025 (NV)

2025 Feather River (JUCO)

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Point Transfers

West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)

Carter Magerski SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Point (NAIA) 1/26/2026 (IN)

2025 St. Ambrose (NAIA)