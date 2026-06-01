NAIA Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker
NAIA College Football Transfer Portal Quarterback Guide
This NAIA football transfers page is updated every Saturday after the weekly QB Transfer Portal Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers with the latest on quarterbacks joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.
NAIA Football Transfers
The NAIA Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker shows every 2026 college football quarterback transfer committed to an NAIA program. You’ll also see every uncommitted quarterback transfer who left an NAIA team.
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Bookmark this page to track the latest NAIA quarterback transfer commits and uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.
*Redshirt Available
🟢 Committed
🔴 Uncommitted
🏈 Right of Player Names: 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns
Jump to the sections below
Commits | Best Available
Bluefield Transfers
Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)
Kentucky Christian Transfers
Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)
Pikeville Transfers
Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)
Jadyn Collins RS-SO
9-15 (60%) 55-0-0 | 8-54-0
🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/4/2026 (TX)
2025 Trinity Valley (JUCO)
Jackson Ovard FR
24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0
🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 12/14/2025 (NV)
2025 Feather River (JUCO)
This full post requires a paid subscription for $10/month or $100/year. The rest of the article includes every NAIA quarterback transfer commitment, followed by a list of every uncommitted quarterback transfer.
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Point Transfers
West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)
Carter Magerski SO
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Point (NAIA) 1/26/2026 (IN)
2025 St. Ambrose (NAIA)
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