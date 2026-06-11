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NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits

This tracker features NAIA football recruiting and transfer commits with college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in each class.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Bluefield QB Commits

Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Kentucky Christian QB Commits

Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Pikeville QB Commits

Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Jaylen Thomas (IN) JR

94-171 (55%) 1284-7-7 | 38-109-1

🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/1/2026

2025 Lincoln (MO) (D2)

Jadyn Collins (TX) RS-SO

9-15 (60%) 55-0-0 | 8-54-0

🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/4/2026

2025 Trinity Valley (JUCO)

Jackson Ovard (NV) FR

24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0

🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 12/14/2025

2025 Feather River (JUCO)

The full NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Point QB Commits

West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Carter Magerski (IN) SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Point (NAIA) 1/26/2026

2025 St. Ambrose (NAIA)