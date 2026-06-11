NAIA football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker

This page is updated as NAIA football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. The tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an NAIA program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.

Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 roster

🟠 Joining 2028 roster

❌ No commits in the class

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QB Recruits & Transfers

Bluefield QB Commits

Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Kentucky Christian QB Commits

Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Pikeville QB Commits

Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Jaylen Thomas (IN) JR

94-171 (55%) 1284-7-7 | 38-109-1

🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/1/2026

2025 Lincoln (MO) (D2)

Jadyn Collins (TX) RS-SO

9-15 (60%) 55-0-0 | 8-54-0

🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/4/2026

2025 Trinity Valley (JUCO)

Jackson Ovard (NV) FR

24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0

🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 12/14/2025

2025 Feather River (JUCO)

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Point QB Commits

West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Carter Magerski (IN) SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Point (NAIA) 1/26/2026

2025 St. Ambrose (NAIA)