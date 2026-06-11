NAIA football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker
College football teams looking for quarterbacks by class
NAIA football recruiting & transfer QB commitment tracker
This page is updated as NAIA football recruiting and transfer QB commitment news breaks. The tracker shows every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an NAIA program. You can also use it to see which college football teams are still looking for quarterbacks by class.
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Transfer Quarterback Info Guide
🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Joining 2027 roster
🟠 Joining 2028 roster
❌ No commits in the class
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QB Recruits & Transfers
Bluefield QB Commits
Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Kentucky Christian QB Commits
Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Pikeville QB Commits
Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Jaylen Thomas (IN) JR
94-171 (55%) 1284-7-7 | 38-109-1
🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/1/2026
2025 Lincoln (MO) (D2)
Jadyn Collins (TX) RS-SO
9-15 (60%) 55-0-0 | 8-54-0
🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/4/2026
2025 Trinity Valley (JUCO)
Jackson Ovard (NV) FR
24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0
🟢 2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 12/14/2025
2025 Feather River (JUCO)
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Point QB Commits
West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Carter Magerski (IN) SO
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Point (NAIA) 1/26/2026
2025 St. Ambrose (NAIA)