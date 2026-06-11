This NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

This NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker features team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns through the 2029 class. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each cycle.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted NAIA quarterback in the transfer portal.

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Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

Jump to the sections below:

Commitments

Uncommitted Transfers

NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

NAIA quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Bluefield Commits

Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)

Bluefield Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Bluefield Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Kentucky Christian Commits

Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)

Kentucky Christian Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Kentucky Christian Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Pikeville Commits

Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)

Pikeville Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Pikeville Transfer Portal

🟢 Jaylen Thomas (IN) JR

94-171 (55%) 1284-7-7 | 38-109-1

2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/1/2026

2025 Lincoln (MO) (D2)

🟢 Jadyn Collins (TX) RS-SO

9-15 (60%) 55-0-0 | 8-54-0

2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/4/2026

2025 Trinity Valley (JUCO)

🟢 Jackson Ovard (NV) FR

24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0

2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 12/14/2025

2025 Feather River (JUCO)

The full NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Point Commits

West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)

Point Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Point Transfer Portal

🟢 Carter Magerski (IN) SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Point (NAIA) 1/26/2026

2025 St. Ambrose (NAIA)