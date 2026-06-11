NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker
NAIA quarterback commitment breakdowns by team, plus the best available QB transfers
This NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
This NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker features team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns through the 2029 class. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each cycle.
Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted NAIA quarterback in the transfer portal.
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Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
🔄️ Changed positions
Jump to the sections below:
Commitments
Uncommitted Transfers
NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits
NAIA quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class
Bluefield Commits
Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)
Bluefield Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Bluefield Transfer Portal
🟢 2026 ❌
Kentucky Christian Commits
Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)
Kentucky Christian Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Kentucky Christian Transfer Portal
🟢 2026 ❌
Pikeville Commits
Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)
Pikeville Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Pikeville Transfer Portal
🟢 Jaylen Thomas (IN) JR
94-171 (55%) 1284-7-7 | 38-109-1
2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/1/2026
2025 Lincoln (MO) (D2)
🟢 Jadyn Collins (TX) RS-SO
9-15 (60%) 55-0-0 | 8-54-0
2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/4/2026
2025 Trinity Valley (JUCO)
🟢 Jackson Ovard (NV) FR
24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0
2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 12/14/2025
2025 Feather River (JUCO)
The full NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Point Commits
West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)
Point Recruiting
🔵 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🔵 2028 ❌
🔵 2029 ❌
Point Transfer Portal
🟢 Carter Magerski (IN) SO
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Point (NAIA) 1/26/2026
2025 St. Ambrose (NAIA)
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