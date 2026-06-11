This NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal: QB Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page. The daily college football newsletter delivers in-depth FBS and FCS quarterback coverage to your inbox. Subscribe for insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth charts and injury reports.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips and corrections.

This NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal: QB Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by NAIA team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted NAIA quarterback in the transfer portal, along with the best available QB recruits.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

NAIA quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Bluefield Commits

Bluefield, VA | AAC (NAIA)

Bluefield Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Bluefield Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Kentucky Christian Commits

Grayson, KY | AAC (NAIA)

Kentucky Christian Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Kentucky Christian Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Pikeville Commits

Pikeville, KY | AAC (NAIA)

Pikeville Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Pikeville Transfer Portal

🟢 Jaylen Thomas (IN) JR

94-171 (55%) 1284-7-7 | 38-109-1

2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/1/2026

2025 Lincoln (MO) (D2)

🟢 Jadyn Collins (TX) RS-SO

9-15 (60%) 55-0-0 | 8-54-0

2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 2/4/2026

2025 Trinity Valley (JUCO)

🟢 Jackson Ovard (NV) FR

24-32 (75%) 386-5-2 | 10-50-0

2026 Pikeville (NAIA) 12/14/2025

2025 Feather River (JUCO)

The full NAIA Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Point Commits

West Point, GA | AAC (NAIA)

Point Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Point Transfer Portal

🟢 Carter Magerski (IN) SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Point (NAIA) 1/26/2026

2025 St. Ambrose (NAIA)