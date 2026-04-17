Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics

College Football QB Recruits

Friday, April 17, 2026

In today’s edition, subscribers get exclusive updates on 38 of the top college football QB recruits through the 2028 class. This post includes FBS quarterback commits and uncommitted prospects inside the top 100 of the 247, Rivals or ESPN QB recruiting rankings.

The College Football QB Transactions section shows the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback movement at the bottom of each newsletter.

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QB Recruiting Notebook

Stars reflect their highest rating by the 247, Rivals and ESPN recruiting rankings as of April 2, 2026.

🔵 Rated 4-5 stars by the 247, Rivals or ESPN recruiting rankings

💯 Rated inside the top 100 of the 247, Rivals or ESPN QB recruiting rankings

All info in the QB Recruiting Notebook came directly from sources involved in the recruitment. Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips to help keep this site as informed and accurate as possible.

Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV 🔵💯

2027 4⭐ QB Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV (FL) will visit Notre Dame this weekend, his high school coach tells me. He’s coming off recent trips to Ohio State, Florida and Florida State. Of the four schools mentioned, the Gators and Buckeyes already have quarterbacks committed to their 2027 recruiting class. Monds reclassified from the 2028 recruiting class.

Elijah Haven 🔵💯

2027 5⭐ QB Elijah Haven (LA) will commit to Alabama or Georgia next week, his high school coach tells me. He visited both schools recently and will announce his decision on April 25. Haven received offers from Alabama and Georgia in June 2025.

Caden Jones 🔵💯

2027 4⭐ QB Caden Jones (CA) scheduled five official visits, his dad tells me. His upcoming OVs include Colorado (May 5), Washington (June 5), Baylor (June 12), Cal (June 16) and Arizona (June 19). Jones will probably take an official visit to Colorado State, which is recruiting him hard for football and basketball. He’s on a Washington unofficial visit today and recently saw Colorado, Baylor Arizona, Cal and UCLA.

The rest of this article is exclusive to paying subscribers with updates on 35 more quarterback recruits and a list of the latest college football QB transactions.

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2027 QB Recruits

Weston Nielsen 💯

2027 3⭐ QB Weston Nielsen (TX) committed to Arizona State over more than a dozen Power Four offers, he tells me. Nielsen credited his connection head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo on his decision. He landed an Arizona State offer nearly a year before committing.

“The entire staff just has a family feel to it. I instantly feel home when I am there and am excited to learn and grow under their leadership.”

Colton Nussmeier 🔵💯

2027 4⭐ QB Colton Nussmeier (TX) will visit Georgia this weekend, he tells me. He’s coming off a trip to Arkansas last week and visited Kentucky earlier this spring. Nussmeier plans to commit this summer.