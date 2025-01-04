Juco Transfer QB Tracker: 2024 Commits, Eligibility, Star Ratings
A guide to the 2024 JUCO transfer quarterback class
This page tracks JUCO transfer quarterback commitments with player news feeds, star ratings, home states and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season.
Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, followed by years of eligibility remaining, then alphabetical.
*Redshirt available
FBS Commits
⭐⭐⭐
Dorian Hale
2 | 2021 | CA
San Francisco ➡ San Jose State
Khalib Johnson
3 | 2022 | AL
Blinn ➡ Kennesaw State
Luther Richesson
3 | 2022 | TN
Golden West ➡ Middle Tennessee
