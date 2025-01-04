This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the College Football QB Report.

This page tracks JUCO transfer quarterback commitments with player news feeds, star ratings, home states and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season.

Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, followed by years of eligibility remaining, then alphabetical.

*Redshirt available

FBS Commits

⭐⭐⭐

Dorian Hale

2 | 2021 | CA

San Francisco ➡ San Jose State

Khalib Johnson

3 | 2022 | AL

Blinn ➡ Kennesaw State

Luther Richesson

3 | 2022 | TN

Golden West ➡ Middle Tennessee