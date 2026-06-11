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JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits

This tracker features JUCO football recruiting and transfer commits with college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in each class.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Cabrillo QB Commits

Aptos, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Coalinga QB Commits

Coalinga, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

De Anza QB Commits

Cupertino, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Gavilan QB Commits

Gilroy, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Hartnell QB Commits

Salinas, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Merced QB Commits

Merced, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

The full JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Antelope QB Commits

Lancaster, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Tyson Smith (CO) FR

33-66 (50%) 295-2-4 | 31-(-4)-0

🟢 2026 Antelope Valley (JUCO) 1/20/2026

2025 Adams State (D2)

Compton QB Commits

Compton, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌