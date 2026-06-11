JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits Live Tracker
Team-by-team college football quarterback commitment breakdowns
This JUCO football recruiting and transfer live tracker is updated regularly with quarterback commitments. Subscribe to get the daily college football quarterback newsletter with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits
This tracker features JUCO football recruiting and transfer commits with college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in each class.
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🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
Cabrillo QB Commits
Aptos, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Coalinga QB Commits
Coalinga, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
De Anza QB Commits
Cupertino, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Gavilan QB Commits
Gilroy, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Hartnell QB Commits
Salinas, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Merced QB Commits
Merced, CA | CCCAA American Golden Coast (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
The full JUCO Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Antelope QB Commits
Lancaster, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Tyson Smith (CO) FR
33-66 (50%) 295-2-4 | 31-(-4)-0
🟢 2026 Antelope Valley (JUCO) 1/20/2026
2025 Adams State (D2)
Compton QB Commits
Compton, CA | CCCAA American Metro (JUCO)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
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