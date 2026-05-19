JUCO Football Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker
College Football Teams without QB Commitments
This page is updated on the site every Monday after the College Football QB Recruiting Commits article is sent to subscribers with the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitments.
JUCO Football Recruiting Commits
The JUCO Football Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 college football prospect committed to a JUCO program. You’ll also see every team without a commitment in each class.
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College Football QB Recruits
Bookmark this page to track the latest commits and JUCO football teams looking for a quarterback.
🟢 QB recruiting commits
❌ No commitment in the class
CCCAA Quarterbacks
Cabrillo QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Coalinga QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
De Anza QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Gavilan QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Hartnell QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Merced QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Antelope Valley QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Compton QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Desert QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
LA Southwest QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Trey Gamble Jr. (CA) 3/12/2026
El Camino
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
LA Valley QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Victor Valley QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Glendale QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Grossmont QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
LA Pierce QB Recruiting
❌ 2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
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San Bernardino Valley QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Dillon Rose-Bailey (FL) 12/4/2025
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
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