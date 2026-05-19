This page is updated on the site every Monday after the College Football QB Recruiting Commits article is sent to subscribers with the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitments.

JUCO Football Recruiting Commits

The JUCO Football Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 college football prospect committed to a JUCO program. You’ll also see every team without a commitment in each class.

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College Football QB Recruits

Bookmark this page to track the latest commits and JUCO football teams looking for a quarterback.

🟢 QB recruiting commits

❌ No commitment in the class

CCCAA Quarterbacks

Cabrillo QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Coalinga QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

De Anza QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Gavilan QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Hartnell QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Merced QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Antelope Valley QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Compton QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Desert QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

LA Southwest QB Recruiting

🟢 2026 Trey Gamble Jr. (CA) 3/12/2026 El Camino

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

LA Valley QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Victor Valley QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Glendale QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Grossmont QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

LA Pierce QB Recruiting

❌ 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

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San Bernardino Valley QB Recruiting