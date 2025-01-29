FCS Teams without a 2026 College Football QB Commit
A guide to teams looking for a quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class
Photo courtesy of Elon Athletics
This page tracks FCS teams without a quarterback committed to their 2026 recruiting class.
2026 QB RECRUITING LINKS
FCS Teams without a 2026 QB Commit
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL
Illinois State | Indiana State | Murray State | North Dakota | North Dakota State | Northern Iowa | South Dakota | South Dakota State | Southern Illinois | Youngstown State
BIG SKY
