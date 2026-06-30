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This FCS Recruiting & Transfer Portal: QB Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FCS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted FCS quarterback in the transfer portal, along with the best available QB recruits.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

FCS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

FCS quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Cal Poly Commits

San Luis Obispo, CA | Big Sky (FCS)

Cal Poly Recruiting

🔵 2026 Berell Staples (CA) 6/26/2025

🔵 2027 DJ Mitchell (CA) 5/18/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Cal Poly Transfer Portal

🟢 Dermaricus Davis (CA) 2028

1-3 (33%) 10-0-0 | 7-67-0

2026 Cal Poly (FCS) 1/27/2026

2025 Hawaii (FBS)

2024 UCLA (FBS)

Eastern Washington Commits

Cheney, WA | Big Sky (FCS)

Eastern Washington Recruiting

🔵 2026 Brady Annett (CA) 2/3/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Eastern Washington Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

The full FCS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Idaho Commits

Moscow, ID | Big Sky (FCS)

Idaho Recruiting

🔵 2026 Blitz McCarty (CO) 6/2/2025

🔵 2027 Matthew Avelar (AZ) 6/22/2026

🔵 2028 Britton DeWitt (AZ) 7/20/2025 - Plans to join the 2028 roster after an LDS mission

🔵 2029 ❌

Idaho Transfer Portal

🟢 Israel Carter (CA) 2028

18-32 (56%) 132-0-1 | 15-40-0

2026 Idaho (FCS) 1/19/2026

2025 Norfolk State (FCS) 12/9/2025

2023-24 USF (FBS)