FCS Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker
College Football Teams without QB Commitments
This page is updated on the site every Monday after the College Football QB Recruiting Commits article is sent to subscribers with the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitments.
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FCS Recruiting Commits
The FCS Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 college football prospect committed to an FCS program. You’ll also see every team without a commitment in each class.
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College Football QB Recruits
Bookmark this page to track the latest commits and FCS teams looking for a quarterback.
🟢 QB recruiting commits
❌ No commitment in the class
Cal Poly QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Berell Staples (CA) 6/26/2025
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Eastern Washington QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Brady Annett (CA) 2/3/2026
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Idaho QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Blitz McCarty (CO) 6/2/2025
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
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Idaho State QB Recruiting
🟢 2026 Kepa Niumeitolu (UT) 7/20/2025
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Montana QB Recruiting
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