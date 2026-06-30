The FCS QB Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get the daily college football quarterback newsletter with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

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This FCS QB Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker features team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns through the 2028 class. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each cycle.

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🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Cal Poly Commitments

➡️ San Luis Obispo, CA | Big Sky (FCS)

Cal Poly Recruiting

🔵 2026 Berell Staples (CA) 6/26/2025

🔵 2027 DJ Mitchell (CA) 5/18/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

Cal Poly Transfer Portal

🟢 Dermaricus Davis (CA) 2028

1-3 (33%) 10-0-0 | 7-67-0

2026 Cal Poly (FCS) 1/27/2026

2025 Hawaii (FBS)

2024 UCLA (FBS)

Eastern Washington Commitments

➡️ Cheney, WA | Big Sky (FCS)

Eastern Washington Recruiting

🔵 2026 Brady Annett (CA) 2/3/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

Eastern Washington Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

The full FCS QB Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Idaho Commitments

➡️ Moscow, ID | Big Sky (FCS)

Idaho Recruiting

🔵 2026 Blitz McCarty (CO) 6/2/2025

🔵 2027 Matthew Avelar (AZ) 6/22/2026

🔵 2028 Britton DeWitt (AZ) 7/20/2025 - Plans to join the 2028 roster after an LDS mission

Idaho Transfer Portal

🟢 Israel Carter (CA) 2028

18-32 (56%) 132-0-1 | 15-40-0

2026 Idaho (FCS) 1/19/2026

2025 Norfolk State (FCS) 12/9/2025

2023-24 USF (FBS)