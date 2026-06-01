This FCS football transfers page is updated every Saturday after the weekly QB Transfer Portal Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers with the latest on quarterbacks joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.

Photo courtesy of SemoRedhawks.com

FCS Football Transfers

The FCS Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker shows every 2026 college football quarterback transfer committed to an FCS program. You’ll also see every uncommitted quarterback transfer who left an FCS team.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips to help keep this site as informed and accurate as possible.

Bookmark this page to track the latest FCS quarterback transfer commits and uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Committed

🔴 Uncommitted

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Jump to the sections below

Commits | Best Available

Cal Poly Transfers

San Luis Obispo, CA | Big Sky (FCS)

Demaricus Davis 2028

1-3 (33%) 10-0-0 | 7-67-0

🟢 2026 Cal Poly (FCS) 1/27/2026 (CA)

2025 Hawaii (FBS)

2024 UCLA (FBS)

Eastern Washington Transfers

Cheney, WA | Big Sky (FCS)

Idaho Transfers

Moscow, ID | Big Sky (FCS)

Idaho State Transfers

Pocatello, ID | Big Sky (FCS)

Montana Transfers

Missoula, MT | Big Sky (FCS)

Montana State Transfers

Bozeman, MT | Big Sky (FCS)

Northern Arizona Transfers

Flagstaff, AZ | Big Sky (FCS)

Northern Colorado Transfers

Greeley, CO | Big Sky (FCS)

Keegan Patterson 2026

124-217 (57%) 1557-12-7 | 70-180-1

🟢 2026 Northern Colorado (FCS) 1/19/2026 (CO)

2024-25 Indiana State (FCS)

2023 Northwest Mississippi (JUCO)

2022 USC (FBS)

Brayten Silbor 2026

117-196 (60%) 1615-16-5 | 39-120-6

🟢 2026 Northern Colorado (FCS) 12/23/2025 (AZ)

2025 Southwestern (JUCO)

2022-23 Lehigh Mountain (FCS)

This full post requires a paid subscription for $10/month or $100/year. The rest of the article includes every FCS quarterback transfer commitment, followed by a list of every uncommitted quarterback transfer.

➡️ Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

Portland State Transfers

Portland, OR | Big Sky (FCS)

Hunter Herrera 2027

99-159 (62%) 1357-11-2 | 27-(-7)-1

🟢 2026 Portland State (FCS) 1/7/2026 (CA)

2025 Mt. San Antonio (JUCO)

2024 El Camino (JUCO)

2023 Arizona State (FBS)