This post is updated every morning, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report.

Photo courtesy of TulaneGreenWave.com

This page tracks FBS teams without a quarterback committed to their 2028 recruiting class.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA

Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams

2028 QB RECRUITING LINKS

Best Available

Commits - FBS | FCS

Teams without a Commit - FBS | FCS

FBS Teams without a 2028 QB Commit

SEC

Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | Florida | Georgia | Kentucky | LSU | Mississippi State | Missouri | Oklahoma | Ole Miss | South Carolina | Tennessee | Texas | Texas A&M | Vanderbilt

BIG TEN