This FBS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

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This FBS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker features college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns through the 2029 class. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each cycle.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted FBS quarterback in the transfer portal, along with the best available QB recruits.

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Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

Jump to the sections below:

Commitments

Uncommitted Transfers

Best Available Recruits

FBS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

FBS quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Alabama Commits

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

Alabama Recruiting

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

🔵 2029 ❌

Alabama Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Commits

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

Arkansas Recruiting

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

The full FBS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Auburn Commits

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

Auburn Recruiting

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Auburn Transfer Portal

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)