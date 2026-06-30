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This FBS Recruiting & Transfer Portal: QB Commits, Best Available Tracker features college football quarterback commitment breakdowns by FBS team. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each class.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted FBS quarterback in the transfer portal, along with the best available QB recruits.

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

FBS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

FBS quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Alabama Commits

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

Alabama Recruiting

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

🔵 2029 ❌

Alabama Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Commits

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

Arkansas Recruiting

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

The full FBS Recruiting & Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Auburn Commits

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

Auburn Recruiting

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Auburn Transfer Portal

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)