This page is updated on the site every Monday after the College Football QB Recruiting Commits article is sent to subscribers with the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitments.

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FBS Recruiting Commits

The FBS Recruiting: Quarterback Commits Tracker shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 college football prospect committed to an FBS program. You’ll also see every team without a commitment in each class.

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College Football QB Recruits

Bookmark this page to track the latest commits and FBS teams looking for a quarterback.

🟢 QB recruiting commits

❌ No commitment in the class

Alabama QB Recruiting

🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025 | Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🟢 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026 | Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🟢 2028 Charles Scott Jr. (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas QB Recruiting

🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 Reclassified from 2027

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Auburn QB Recruiting

🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🟢 2027 Gary Chatman Jr. (GA) 5/9/2026

❌ 2028

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Florida QB Recruiting