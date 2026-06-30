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FBS QB Recruiting & Transfer Commits

This tracker features QB recruiting and transfer commits with FBS college football team-by-team commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in each class.

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🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Alabama Commitments

➡️ Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

Alabama Recruiting

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Alabama Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Commitments

➡️ Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

Arkansas Recruiting

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn Commitments

➡️ Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

Auburn Recruiting

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🔵 2028 ❌

Auburn Transfer Portal

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)

🟢 Locklan Hewlett (FL) 2029

8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026

2025 USF (FBS)

🟢 Tristan Ti’a (CA) 2029

37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026

2025 Oregon State (FBS)

🟢 Hunter Herring (LA) 2026 TE

5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026

2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)

2021 Louisiana (FBS)

The full FBS QB Recruiting & Transfer Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Commitments

➡️ Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

Florida Recruiting

🔵 2026 Will Griffin (FL) 6/1/2024

🔵 2027 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026

🔵 2028 ❌