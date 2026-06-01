FBS Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker
FBS College Football Transfer Portal Quarterback Guide
This FBS football transfers page is updated every Saturday after the weekly QB Transfer Portal Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers with the latest on quarterbacks joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.
Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics
FBS Football Transfers
The FBS Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker shows every 2026 college football quarterback transfer committed to an FBS program. You’ll also see every uncommitted quarterback transfer who left an FBS team.
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Bookmark this page to track the latest FBS quarterback transfer commits and uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.
*Redshirt Available
🟢 Committed
🔴 Uncommitted
🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns
Jump to the sections below
Commits | Best Available
Alabama Transfers
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
Arkansas Transfers
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
Braeden Fuller 2026
85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026 (TX)
2022-25 Angelo State (D2)
AJ Hill 2029
19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026 (GA)
2025 Memphis (FBS)
Cade Trotter 2029
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026 (TX)
2025 Clemson (FBS)
Auburn Transfers
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
Byrum Brown 2026
226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14
🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026 (NC)
2022-25 USF (FBS)
Locklan Hewlett 2029
8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0
🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026 (FL)
2025 USF (FBS)
Tristan Ti’a 2029
37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0
🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026 (CA)
2025 Oregon State (FBS)
Hunter Herring 2026 (TE)
5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2
🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026 (LA)
2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)
2021 Louisiana (FBS)
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Florida Transfers
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
Aaron Philo 2028
21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0
🟢 2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026 (GA)
2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)
Georgia Transfers
Athens, GA | SEC (FBS)
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