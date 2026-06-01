This FBS football transfers page is updated every Saturday after the weekly QB Transfer Portal Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers with the latest on quarterbacks joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.

Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics

FBS Football Transfers

The FBS Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker shows every 2026 college football quarterback transfer committed to an FBS program. You’ll also see every uncommitted quarterback transfer who left an FBS team.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips to help keep this site as informed and accurate as possible.

Bookmark this page to track the latest FBS quarterback transfer commits and uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Committed

🔴 Uncommitted

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Jump to the sections below

Commits | Best Available

Alabama Transfers

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

Arkansas Transfers

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

Braeden Fuller 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026 (TX)

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

AJ Hill 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026 (GA)

2025 Memphis (FBS)

Cade Trotter 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026 (TX)

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn Transfers

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

Byrum Brown 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026 (NC)

2022-25 USF (FBS)

Locklan Hewlett 2029

8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026 (FL)

2025 USF (FBS)

Tristan Ti’a 2029

37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026 (CA)

2025 Oregon State (FBS)

Hunter Herring 2026 (TE)

5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026 (LA)

2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)

2021 Louisiana (FBS)

This full post requires a paid subscription for $10/month or $100/year. The rest of the article includes every FBS quarterback transfer commitment, followed by a list of every uncommitted quarterback transfer.

➡️ Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

Florida Transfers

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

Aaron Philo 2028

21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0

🟢 2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026 (GA)

2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)

Georgia Transfers

Athens, GA | SEC (FBS)