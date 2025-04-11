FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO Teams without a 2027 QB Recruiting Commit
A list of programs looking for a quarterback in the 2027 class
This post will be updated through the start of the season in August 2027. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.
Check out the recruiting, college and pro football quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.
Photo courtesy of Seminoles.com
This page tracks teams without a 2027 QB recruiting commitment at every level of college football including FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Get the latest college football QB news sent to your inbox with a free or paid subscription.
FBS
SEC - Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | Florida | Georgia | Kentucky | LSU | Mississippi State | Missouri | Oklahoma | Ole Miss | South Carolina | Tennessee | Texas | Texas A&M | Vanderbilt
Big Ten - Illinois | Indiana | Maryland | Michigan | Michigan State | Minnesota | Nebraska | Northwestern | Oregon | Penn State | Purdue | Rutgers | UCLA | USC | Washington | Wisconsin
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.