Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

This page tracks teams without a 2026 QB recruiting commitment at every level of college football including FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS

SEC - Alabama | Auburn | Georgia | Kentucky | LSU | Mississippi State | Missouri | Ole Miss | South Carolina

Big Ten - Indiana | Maryland | Michigan | Ohio State | Oregon | Purdue | Rutgers | UCLA | Washington | Wisconsin