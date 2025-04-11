FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO Teams without a 2025 QB Recruiting Commit
A list of programs looking for a quarterback in the 2025 class
This page tracks teams without a 2025 QB recruiting commitment at every level of college football including FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.
The Early Signing Period was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period from Feb. 5-April 1, 2025.
FBS
SEC - Ole Miss
Big Ten - None
ACC - None
Big 12 - Oklahoma State | UCF
Pac-12 - None
Independents - None
Mountain West - Utah State
Sun Belt - Coastal Carolina | James Madison | South Alabama
MAC - Western Kentucky
Conference USA - None
FCS
Missouri Valley - North Dakota
