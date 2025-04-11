This post is updated through the start of the season on Aug. 23, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.

Check out the recruiting, college and pro football quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of UCFKnights.com

This page tracks teams without a 2025 QB recruiting commitment at every level of college football including FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

The Early Signing Period was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period from Feb. 5-April 1, 2025.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS

SEC - Ole Miss

Big Ten - None

ACC - None

Big 12 - Oklahoma State | UCF

Pac-12 - None

Independents - None

AAC - Charlotte | UAB

Mountain West - Utah State

Sun Belt - Coastal Carolina | James Madison | South Alabama

MAC - Western Kentucky

Conference USA - None

FCS

Missouri Valley - North Dakota