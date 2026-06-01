This D3 football transfers page is updated every Saturday after the weekly QB Transfer Portal Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers with the latest on quarterbacks joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.

D3 Football Transfers

The D3 Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker shows every 2026 college football quarterback transfer committed to a D3 program. You’ll also see every uncommitted quarterback transfer who left a D3 team.

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Bookmark this page to track the latest D3 quarterback transfer commits and uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Committed

🔴 Uncommitted

🏈 Right of Player Names: 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Jump to the sections below

Commits | Best Available

Buena Vista Transfers

Storm Lake, IA | ARC (D3)

Central Transfers

Pella, IA | ARC (D3)

Coe Transfers

Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)

Dubuque Transfers

Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)

Lawrence Wells FR

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Dubuque (D3) 11/6/2025 (MI)

2025 Saginaw Valley State (D2)

Loras Transfers

Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)

Nebraska Wesleyan Transfers

Lincoln, NE | ARC (D3)

Simpson Transfers

Indianola, IA | ARC (D3)

Wartburg Transfers

Waverly, IA | ARC (D3)

East Texas Baptist Transfers

Marshall, TX | ASC (D3)

Jack Crawford JR

17-30 (57%) 177-1-2 | 4-11-0

🟢 2026 East Texas Baptist (D3) 1/8/2026 (MS)

2025 Belhaven (D3)

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Hardin-Simmons Transfers

Abilene, TX | ASC (D3)

Tucker Griffin RS-SO

2-2 (100%) 21-0-0 | 1-(-3)-0

🟢 2026 Hardin-Simmons (D3) 1/25/2026 (TX)

2025 William Jewell (D2)