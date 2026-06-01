D3 Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker
D3 College Football Transfer Portal Quarterback Guide
This D3 football transfers page is updated every Saturday after the weekly QB Transfer Portal Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers with the latest on quarterbacks joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.
D3 Football Transfers
The D3 Football Transfers: QB Commits + Best Available Tracker shows every 2026 college football quarterback transfer committed to a D3 program. You’ll also see every uncommitted quarterback transfer who left a D3 team.
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Bookmark this page to track the latest D3 quarterback transfer commits and uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.
*Redshirt Available
🟢 Committed
🔴 Uncommitted
🏈 Right of Player Names: 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns
Jump to the sections below
Commits | Best Available
Buena Vista Transfers
Storm Lake, IA | ARC (D3)
Central Transfers
Pella, IA | ARC (D3)
Coe Transfers
Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)
Dubuque Transfers
Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)
Lawrence Wells FR
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Dubuque (D3) 11/6/2025 (MI)
2025 Saginaw Valley State (D2)
Loras Transfers
Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)
Nebraska Wesleyan Transfers
Lincoln, NE | ARC (D3)
Simpson Transfers
Indianola, IA | ARC (D3)
Wartburg Transfers
Waverly, IA | ARC (D3)
East Texas Baptist Transfers
Marshall, TX | ASC (D3)
Jack Crawford JR
17-30 (57%) 177-1-2 | 4-11-0
🟢 2026 East Texas Baptist (D3) 1/8/2026 (MS)
2025 Belhaven (D3)
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Hardin-Simmons Transfers
Abilene, TX | ASC (D3)
Tucker Griffin RS-SO
2-2 (100%) 21-0-0 | 1-(-3)-0
🟢 2026 Hardin-Simmons (D3) 1/25/2026 (TX)
2025 William Jewell (D2)
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