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D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits

This tracker features D3 football recruiting and transfer commits with college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in each class.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Buena Vista QB Commits

Storm Lake, IA | ARC (D3)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Central QB Commits

Pella, IA | ARC (D3)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Gentry Dumont (IA) SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Central (D3) 4/21/2026

2025 Grand View (NAIA)

Coe QB Commits

Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

The full D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Dubuque QB Commits

Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)

🟢 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🟠 2028 ❌

Lawrence Wells (MI) FR

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Dubuque (D3) 11/6/2025

2025 Saginaw Valley State (D2)