D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits Live Tracker
Team-by-team college football quarterback commitment breakdowns
This D3 football recruiting and transfer live tracker is updated regularly with quarterback commitments. Subscribe to get the daily college football quarterback newsletter with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits
This tracker features D3 football recruiting and transfer commits with college football team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in each class.
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🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
Buena Vista QB Commits
Storm Lake, IA | ARC (D3)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Central QB Commits
Pella, IA | ARC (D3)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Gentry Dumont (IA) SO
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Central (D3) 4/21/2026
2025 Grand View (NAIA)
Coe QB Commits
Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
The full D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Dubuque QB Commits
Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)
🟢 2026 ❌
🔵 2027 ❌
🟠 2028 ❌
Lawrence Wells (MI) FR
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Dubuque (D3) 11/6/2025
2025 Saginaw Valley State (D2)
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