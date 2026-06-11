This D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker is updated regularly. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

This D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker features team-by-team quarterback commitment breakdowns through the 2029 class. You’ll also see which teams are still looking for their first commitment in each cycle.

Below the commits section, you’ll find every uncommitted Division III quarterback in the transfer portal.

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Right of transfer names: (Home state) 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

Jump to the sections below:

Commitments

Uncommitted Transfers

D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits

Division III quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class

Buena Vista Commits

Storm Lake, IA | ARC (D3)

Buena Vista Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Buena Vista Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Central Commits

Pella, IA | ARC (D3)

Central Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Central Transfer Portal

🟢 Gentry Dumont (IA) SO

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Central (D3) 4/21/2026

2025 Grand View (NAIA)

Coe Commits

Cedar Rapids, IA | ARC (D3)

Coe Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Coe Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

The full D3 Football Recruiting & Transfer Portal Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Dubuque Commits

Dubuque, IA | ARC (D3)

Dubuque Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Dubuque Transfer Portal

🟢 Lawrence Wells (MI) FR

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Dubuque (D3) 11/6/2025

2025 Saginaw Valley State (D2)